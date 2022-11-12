Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds lined Savannah’s streets Saturday for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade.

Like every year, this parade was supposed to take place on Veterans Day proper.

But the threat from tropical storm Nicole forced organizers push it back one day. The delay not stopping those from coming out to show support.

The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps. led Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade one of several groups that marched down the streets honoring service men and women.

“It’s just a really good way to celebrate our service to the country and the people who served before us,” Air Force Tech Sergeant Dylan Howell said.

The parade an annual tradition in the Hostess City.

Organizers say the date change was challenging but onlookers were still eager to celebrate veterans even if it was a day late.

“Savannah is a town that, when it comes to tradition, especially like this, they’re 110% behind it and I am very glad to be a part of it,” US Army Veteran James Glisson said.

From veterans groups to law enforcement to local schools a collective thank you to those who served in the military.

“There’s nothing like someone that you don’t know just coming up to you and saying thank you. That goes a long way for a veteran,” Glisson said.

And for the veterans in attendance the pageantry of the parade serving as a reminder of the bond formed through service…

“It’s something that you can’t break. Once you get into it and you do it, and you become friends and bond with everybody – stepping away from it, it’s just not an option,” Glisson said.

While also paying respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

”A lot of men didn’t come back from over there and the guys that did look around here and they should get out and enjoy it and pay tribute to the guys that stayed over there and didn’t come back and the guys who are still in there now,” Veteran Earl Tyson said.

Not even a tropical storm dampening the pride Savannah shows for its veterans albeit a day later than expected.

“We do want to get out there and just showcase what, as far as veterans, we offer the community,” Chatham County Veterans Council Joe Higgins said.

And even though organizers admit that despite the challenges of having to move the parade back a day they were ultimately proud of the opportunity to honor service men and women.

