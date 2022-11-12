Ribbon cutting held for Marine Science Center

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders of Tybee Island cut the ribbon on their Marine Science Center earlier today.

The new facility features interactive, educational exhibits that are sure to be fun for the entire family!

They also offer year-round programs for visitors, scouts, and school groups.

While the center has already been open for over a year leaders say because they opened during the pandemic, they are just now getting to celebrate.

“So this is a moment for us to unveil our hard work, not a huge designer company’s hard work. So just like the old science center, we are grass roots facility, we are still a catch and release facility - we have grown, we have maintained our culture at the marine science center. So we are proud to have a brand new home on the north end of the island and we couldn’t be more proud to be here with the help of the City of Tybee and all of our donors who helped us get here,” said Chantal Audran, the acting executive director of the Marine Science Center.

You can visit the center Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person and all kids four and under get in for free.

