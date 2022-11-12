Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ribbon cutting held for Marine Science Center

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders of Tybee Island cut the ribbon on their Marine Science Center earlier today.

The new facility features interactive, educational exhibits that are sure to be fun for the entire family!

They also offer year-round programs for visitors, scouts, and school groups.

While the center has already been open for over a year leaders say because they opened during the pandemic, they are just now getting to celebrate.

“So this is a moment for us to unveil our hard work, not a huge designer company’s hard work. So just like the old science center, we are grass roots facility, we are still a catch and release facility - we have grown, we have maintained our culture at the marine science center. So we are proud to have a brand new home on the north end of the island and we couldn’t be more proud to be here with the help of the City of Tybee and all of our donors who helped us get here,” said Chantal Audran, the acting executive director of the Marine Science Center.

You can visit the center Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person and all kids four and under get in for free.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
File image of classroom
LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole
*
Hwy 80 reopened after water crossed the roadway
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island

Latest News

Runners participate in fifth annual Honor Mark 5K
FILE PHOTO - A previous Savannah Veterans Day Parade
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah moved to Saturday
Changes coming to WTOC’s signal for antenna, DirecTV viewers beginning Monday, Nov. 14
Junior Achievement of Georgia holds Savannah Business Hall of Fame event