Runners participate in fifth annual Honor Mark 5K

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fifth annual Honor Mark 5k kicked off Friday night.

The run is set to honor Mark Hummeldorf who served in the Marine Corps and was a firefighter and paramedic for Southside Fire and Bryan County Emergency Services.

He unfortunately lost his life in 2017.

But this initiative was started to carry on his legacy and to give back to the community and families of first responders and military in need.

“So we started this organization in honor of him, but if you knew Mark you knew how humble and selfless he was. And he’s probably mad right now that we’re having this event in honor of him. So, we also honor and celebrate all fallen heroes, anybody in the first responder military community. You know, they’re going through a hardship financially, if they lose someone, line of duty or just a tragic accident- our foundation tries to find those people and all of the proceeds from our race goes back to those families in our community,” said organizer Tyler Carlson.

Last year, the event brought in $10,000 in donations to support several families.

