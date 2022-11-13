Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I hope you took advantage of the warmer weather over the last week. We’ll have our next stronger cold front push through the area overnight. Tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-40s for most.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with highs topping out in the lower-60s. However, the coldest weather of the week should happen on Monday morning. That’s when I’ll expect starting temperatures to be in the mid-30s to lower-40s around the area.

This will put many areas close to frost conditions. If you have any sensitive plants outside, I recommend bringing them inside. For the rest of the week, we’ll continue tracking low temps in the 40s to 50s, with highs in the 50s to 60s.

So, if you have gotten any of your heavier clothes out of storage yet this season. It looks like it is time to do so. However, be sure to keep some rain gear close by. We’ll still have more scattered rain chances throughout the mid-weel as another low-pressure system moves in from Texas.

