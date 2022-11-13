Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

First Alert Weather fall
First Alert Weather fall(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I hope you took advantage of the warmer weather over the last week. We’ll have our next stronger cold front push through the area overnight. Tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-40s for most.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with highs topping out in the lower-60s. However, the coldest weather of the week should happen on Monday morning. That’s when I’ll expect starting temperatures to be in the mid-30s to lower-40s around the area.

This will put many areas close to frost conditions. If you have any sensitive plants outside, I recommend bringing them inside. For the rest of the week, we’ll continue tracking low temps in the 40s to 50s, with highs in the 50s to 60s.

So, if you have gotten any of your heavier clothes out of storage yet this season. It looks like it is time to do so. However, be sure to keep some rain gear close by. We’ll still have more scattered rain chances throughout the mid-weel as another low-pressure system moves in from Texas.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island
Albin Jose Chellathurai
Savannah-Chatham middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges
Changes coming to WTOC’s signal for antenna, DirecTV viewers beginning Monday, Nov. 14
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’

Latest News

Colder air comes Sunday
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 11-11-2022
First Alert Weather
Nicole brings in showers and breezy conditions through midday
Showers make for a damp morning commute
Andrew's Friday morning forecast 11.11