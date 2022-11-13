Quavo shares message to Takeoff on social media, ‘I love you with all my heart’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tributes honoring rapper Takeoff’s legacy continues to flood social media weeks after he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was remembered on Friday at a celebration of life by family, friends, and fans at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Quavo posted to Instagram on Saturday to share an emotional tribute to his nephew and fellow Migos rapper.

Quavo and Takeoff recently released their collaborative album titled, “Only Built For Infinity Links” on Oct. 14.

“It’s so hard to tell you I’m gonna miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” he said. “Since we were kids you been by my side, lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move. Then, you followed up right behind me.”

Read the full message below:

The sudden loss of Takeoff set off an outpouring of grief that wrapped around State Farm Arena on Friday.

“It’s sickening to see someone so young taken so early,” said one woman on Friday.

Instead of gifts, the family is asking for donations to be made to Rocket Foundation, an organization supporting programs that aims to end gun violence.

