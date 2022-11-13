Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Quavo shares message to Takeoff on social media, ‘I love you with all my heart’

Fellow Migos rapper Quavo posted a heartfelt message dedicated to Takoff on his social media page
Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, dead at 28-years-old.
Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, dead at 28-years-old.(Kishawn Gilliam)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tributes honoring rapper Takeoff’s legacy continues to flood social media weeks after he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was remembered on Friday at a celebration of life by family, friends, and fans at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Quavo posted to Instagram on Saturday to share an emotional tribute to his nephew and fellow Migos rapper.

Quavo and Takeoff recently released their collaborative album titled, “Only Built For Infinity Links” on Oct. 14.

“It’s so hard to tell you I’m gonna miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” he said. “Since we were kids you been by my side, lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move. Then, you followed up right behind me.”

Read the full message below:

RELATED: Tributes to Takeoff pour in ahead of Atlanta celebration of life

The sudden loss of Takeoff set off an outpouring of grief that wrapped around State Farm Arena on Friday.

“It’s sickening to see someone so young taken so early,” said one woman on Friday.

RELATED: Atlanta DJ, others mourn death of Migos rapper Takeoff

Instead of gifts, the family is asking for donations to be made to Rocket Foundation, an organization supporting programs that aims to end gun violence.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
Changes coming to WTOC’s signal for antenna, DirecTV viewers beginning Monday, Nov. 14
Albin Jose Chellathurai
Savannah-Chatham middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’

Latest News

Hampton Co. Veteran’s Day Parade
Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday
American Legion holds ceremony to honor veterans
Families honor veterans in the Lowcountry
Visitors pay respects at World War II Memorial on River Street