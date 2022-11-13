Safe Shelter hoping to raise $200,000 for domestic violence survivors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An event to raise money for a group aiming to help domestic violence survivors.

Safe Shelter held its annual gala this evening. It’s an event that raises money for the group which is Savannah’s only shelter for victims of domestic violence.

Saturday’s program featured an auction and speeches from domestic violence survivors.

Organizers say public support is crucial for maintaining the shelter’s outreach programs.

“We count on the public to keep our programs going, to keep people out of trouble. It’s essential for us to continue the programs that we offer for women, children, and men who are victims of domestic violence.”

WTOC’s Dawn Baker MC’d Saturday’s event.

The group hopes to raise $200,000 to support their programs.

