Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Safe Shelter hoping to raise $200,000 for domestic violence survivors

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An event to raise money for a group aiming to help domestic violence survivors.

Safe Shelter held its annual gala this evening. It’s an event that raises money for the group which is Savannah’s only shelter for victims of domestic violence.

Saturday’s program featured an auction and speeches from domestic violence survivors.

Organizers say public support is crucial for maintaining the shelter’s outreach programs.

“We count on the public to keep our programs going, to keep people out of trouble. It’s essential for us to continue the programs that we offer for women, children, and men who are victims of domestic violence.”

WTOC’s Dawn Baker MC’d Saturday’s event.

The group hopes to raise $200,000 to support their programs.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
Changes coming to WTOC’s signal for antenna, DirecTV viewers beginning Monday, Nov. 14
Albin Jose Chellathurai
Savannah-Chatham middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’

Latest News

THE News at 11 Saturday
Safe Shelter hoping to raise $200,000 for domestic violence survivors
THE News at 11
Ribbon cutting held for Marine Science Center
Ribbon cutting held for Marine Science Center
Runners participate in fifth annual Honor Mark 5K