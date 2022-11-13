Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Saturday High school scores and highlights

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for playoff games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Georgia Scores

Both Jenkins and Statesboro see their seasons end.

Warner Robins 31 to 13 over the Warriors, and Dutchtown defeats the Blue Devils in a 45 to nothing shutout.

Low Country Scores

Oceanside Collegiate ends Wade Hampton’s season, putting up 71 points.

Thomas Heyward moves on, taking down Calhoun Academy 43 to 22.

And Estill, with a big home win over Carvers bay 12 to 6.

Be sure to vote for our Play of the Week nominees.

Big Play A- Benedictine and Whitewater were tied at ten in the third quarter, but this beautiful diving second half interception from Cody Brinson helped shift the momentum in the Cadets first round win.

Play B- This sparked a big comeback in Beaufort.

The Eagles were at one point down by 18, but Samari Bonds was blazing on this touchdown run, which helped lead Beaufort over Crestwood.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
Changes coming to WTOC’s signal for antenna, DirecTV viewers beginning Monday, Nov. 14
Albin Jose Chellathurai
Savannah-Chatham middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’

Latest News

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) is tackled by a Mississippi State defender as he tries...
Top-ranked Georgia cruises to 45-19 win at Mississippi State
Saturday High school scores and highlights
Saturday High school scores and highlights
High school football playoff schedule (Nov. 18)
Washington County vs Appling County
Washington County vs Appling County