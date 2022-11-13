Saturday High school scores and highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for playoff games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Georgia Scores

Both Jenkins and Statesboro see their seasons end.

Warner Robins 31 to 13 over the Warriors, and Dutchtown defeats the Blue Devils in a 45 to nothing shutout.

Low Country Scores

Oceanside Collegiate ends Wade Hampton’s season, putting up 71 points.

Thomas Heyward moves on, taking down Calhoun Academy 43 to 22.

And Estill, with a big home win over Carvers bay 12 to 6.

Be sure to vote for our Play of the Week nominees.

Big Play A- Benedictine and Whitewater were tied at ten in the third quarter, but this beautiful diving second half interception from Cody Brinson helped shift the momentum in the Cadets first round win.

Play B- This sparked a big comeback in Beaufort.

The Eagles were at one point down by 18, but Samari Bonds was blazing on this touchdown run, which helped lead Beaufort over Crestwood.

