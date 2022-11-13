Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

The Veterans Council of Chatham County Armistice Day celebration held Sunday

Armistice Day celebration
Armistice Day celebration(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Veterans Day weekend comes to an end the Veterans Council of Chatham County held their annual Armistice Day celebration at the World War one monument in Daffin Park Sunday.

More than one hundred names are written on the monument representing Chatham County soldiers who died while serving in World War I. Armistice Day, also known as Veterans Day, marks the day World War I came to an end after four long years of fighting.

Veterans including Vietnam veterans, World War II veterans and the Veteran of the Year, Greg Kindred, were in attendance. The playing of TAPS and God Bless America closed out the ceremony.

They say this event serves as an opportunity to remember Savannah’s contributions to the war efforts as well.

“Savannah was huge during WWI. The liberty ships came back and forth and they brought troops in and out of here. Thousands lined the river to welcome them home, thousands were on the ships that came back and that’s kind of what they’ll talk about today a little bit,” Veteran of the year Greg Kindred said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
Changes coming to WTOC’s signal for antenna, DirecTV viewers beginning Monday, Nov. 14
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
Albin Jose Chellathurai
Savannah-Chatham middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

Latest News

Hampton Co. Veteran’s Day Parade
Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday
THE News at 11 Saturday
Hampton Co. Veteran’s Day Parade
Savannah Veterans Day Parade
Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade
THE News at 7 Saturday
Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade