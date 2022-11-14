Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. police looking for suspect after shooting at Parker’s on Sea Island Parkway

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County police are now looking a suspect in connection to a shooting at a gas station in St. Helena Island.

Deputies are now looking for 42-year-old John Jenkins.

He is wanted for attempted murder and more for the Nov. 2 shooting at the Parker’s gas station along Sea Island Parkway.

Deputies say there was a fight between two people inside the gas station and one of them was shot after trying to run out of the store.

If you have any information, or see Jenkins, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office right away.

