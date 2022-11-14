Beaufort Co. votes to approve Greenspace sales tax

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Last week Beaufort County residents voted to approve the Greenspace Sales tax, that is estimated to collect $100 million over two years.

The funds will start to be collected this upcoming May in this program that’s the first of its kind statewide.

“The county is excited to follow the will of the voters,” said Christopher Ophardt, the public information officer for Beaufort County.

Voters approved it on election day, and now preserving greenspace is a financially backed priority. The county says the tax’s summer start date will work great for locals as well.

“We’re hoping that the tourists will be able to cover even more of the sales tax then our residents.”

Although you won’t see the 1% increase for another six months, work on how to spend the funds will begin right away.

“The county will now set up a committee over the next couple of weeks to evaluate pieces of property that they will be able to purchase and prevent from being developed, whether it be commercial, industry or housing usage.”

This sales tax will end at whatever deadline comes first between the county collecting $100 million or two years from when it takes effect in May.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.