Chilly start to the work week!

First Alert Weather fall(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning will be a chilly one, dress warm!

Inland temperatures will dip in the upper 30s, but the wind should minimize the frost potential. Savannah and the surrounding communities will be around 40 at sunrise, with a wind chill in the mid 30s. Cool weather sticks around through the day with lunchtime temperatures in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

There’s a slight chance of rain late Monday, with a better chance of rain on Tuesday morning will also be warmer with lows closer to 50 degrees at daybreak. Temperatures rebound during the afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. The best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening.

Drier weather moves in on Wednesday, knocking our highs back into the low to mid 60s. Chilly air moves in for the end of the week with morning lows near 40 on Thursday morning and mid 30s on Friday morning. Plan ahead to protect sensitive plans and your pets!

A slight rain chance will be around for the weekend with chilly mornings and afternoon highs near 60 degrees.

Tropical update: The tropics are quiet, we are not expecting any development this week.

