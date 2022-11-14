City of Pooler Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of pooler kicked off the holiday season with their annual tree lighting.

The annual Christmas tree lighting is a tradition that Pooler has not been able to have since 2019, but that all changed tonight with the lighting of this tree.

The pandemic had forced city officials to put the lighting on pause for the past two years but COVID proved not be a Scrooge this year.

Organizers say they were excited to welcome back the community.

“We’re getting back to some normal which is nice for us as a community to get back to being a part of a community and not in seclusion and some of those things like that,” Volunteer Coordinator Jeff Hubbard said.

The 44 foot tall tree isn’t real, but was shipped in from Texas.

Those looking to get in the holiday spirit also enjoyed music, smores and of course a visit from Santa who traded in his sleigh for a Pooler fire truck.

Pooler’s mayor says that by lighting the tree she hopes those getting in on the holiday spirit will also get a jump on their holiday shopping.

“Small businesses, certainly will make it during this time of the year, plus the larger ones that we have. It looks exciting. People were buying at Tanger last night at that tree lighting so we hope it’ll bring better economics to the area,” Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton said.

City staff say it was important for them to be able to welcome people back for this tradition. So much so, that they wanted to light the tree as early as possible.

