City of Savannah holding budget workshop to review spending

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday Savannah city leaders will meet to discuss the spending priorities for Savannah as we head into the new year.

This is a lot of money we are talking about, $493 million in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023.

They have $95 million planned for spending - some of those big ticket items include:

$38 million for drainage improvements across the city of Savannah

$7 million dollars for side walk repairs, installation and traffic management

$2 million additional funding for the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund

$1.4 million in infrastructure projects - including some senior housing at the Fairgrounds Project

Also, when it comes to city employees, there will be a 2.5 percent cost of living adjustment and salary for 72 new positions they added to improve services.

And they plan to spend $4.2 million to raise pay for firefighters and police officers in the city

Of course there is so much more they will discuss, so if you are interested, the public is welcome to attend. The budget retreat will happen at the Civic Center from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. They will also stream it on the city’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.

The public can view the 2023 proposed budget online at www.savannahga.gov/budget or at the following locations and times:

Clerk of Council Office: Savannah City Hall, 2 E. Bay St., first floor Monday-Friday, 8:15 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Live Oak Public Libraries:

Bull Street Library: 2002 Bull St. Monday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Southwest Chatham Library: 14097 Abercorn St. Monday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



The public can submit questions on the proposed budget to budgetqa@savannahga.gov.

