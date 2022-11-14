Coast Guard rescues 4 people from vessel near Cumberland Island

CHARLESTON, S.C.— A Coast Guard Station Brunswick crew rescued four people after a 48-foot vessel began taking on water 6 miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia.

The owner of the 48-foot vessel contacted the Coast Guard Sector Charleston watch standers around 9:20 a.m. Monday.

Officials say the owner said the vessel was taking on water and the onboard pumps failed.

Sector Charleston watchstanders dispatched a Station Brunswick 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew to the scene.

The boat crew transferred all four people to Station Brunswick with no medical concerns.

“The people aboard the vessel followed all recommended safety protocols,” said Fireman Melanie Echevarria, A Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew member.

