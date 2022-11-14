Crime prevention ideas presented at City of Savannah’s budget retreat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders in Savannah met Monday to discuss what next year’s budget could look like.

Some of the topics included in the proposal are Investing in Community Services, Back to Basics, Investing in Team Savannah, and Public Safety.

Taking a look at the violent crimes numbers in Savannah, there’s been a 16 percent increase from this year compared to last year.

For the week ending on November 5, there has been more than 1,100 violent crimes so far this year. That’s compared to the same time last year, when there were only over 950.

The City of Savannah is looking to combat the spike in crime, not just through law enforcement but also through community engagement.

One of the entities making a presentation Monday was the office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Director John Bush identified four ways to address violence in the community - specifically youth violence. Bush says there are three top priorities for Neighborhood Safety and Engagement in 2023 - including getting the Hospital Based Violence Intervention running again.

The program, which was at Memorial Health, intervened with victims of violence to help identify risk factors, as well as give care to victims and follow up with them later to reduce the chance of them being involved in violent situations in the future.

Bush says he oversaw the program in his previous job.

“That violence intervention program has ceased to operate, in most part, since I left. But we’re looking right now for resources to make sure we stand that up and fully operate it. Even with my presence, it was only a one man operation. Now we need to make sure that that operation goes full speed,” Bush said.

Bush says he also wants to pursue putting something similar into Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, that would be in place to help kids deemed high risk.

He would also look at getting it into schools deemed high need. It’s an approach that City Manager Jay Melder says is what the city is looking for.

“We want to continue to have those investments, we want to continue build that capacity with our community. And it’s not just a city response, right? It’s about building a community effort towards safer communities, and that’s what the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement does,” Melder said.

In addition to implementing programs combatting youth violence, the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement is also looking to implement programs that address gang violence, as well as programs that focus on therapy and mentoring in 2023.

