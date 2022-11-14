Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid-30s to lower-40s for most. This will put many areas close to frost conditions. If you have any sensitive plants outside, I recommend bringing them inside.

We’ll start the day off with mostly sunny skies with more clouds building in that afternoon. For the rest of the week, we’ll continue tracking low temps in the 40s to 50 for most, with highs in the 50s to 60s.

So, if you have gotten any of your heavier clothes out of storage yet this season. It looks like it is time to do so. However, be sure to keep some rain gear close by. We’ll still have more scattered rain chances throughout the mid-weel as another low-pressure system moves in from Texas.

This will also cause warmer temps for about 24 hours Tuesday. Then, another front will push in during the late week that should put highs back in the upper-50s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.