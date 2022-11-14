Farmers hoping for good weather to harvest peanuts

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - South Georgia farmers have a few final challenges to finish what’s been a good year so far.

Good weather has helped farmers make a good peanut crop this year and get it to market. Now, in the home stretch, they need more of the same to get it finished.

Trucks dropped trailer after trailer in the dump bins at Birdsong Peanut’s buying point outside Brooklet. Farmers started bringing in this year’s crop back in late September.

“So we’re seven weeks in and we’re about 90% complete,” said David Rushing with Birdsong Peanuts.

Rushing says weeks of clear weather and sunshine gave farmers long days to harvest peanuts and bring them here. He says sunshine today and over the weekend help dry out fields from Nicole’s rainfall.

“A quick harvest is good for farmers so that they can get their crops in before hurricanes or sporadic weather starts coming in.”

They now face two challenges with few hours of daylight to harvest and rain in the forecast at least for tomorrow. Rushing says this year’s crop has been good- in quality and quantity. He hopes farmers can get every ton they can to market.

They just need any rainy weather this week to come in and get out quickly.

