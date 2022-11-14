Flu and RSV cases continue to rise, doctors say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Area hospitals continue to grapple with a rise in flu and RSV cases just weeks before the holidays.

This past weekend alone staff here say they had 12 positive flu cases.

And while that might seem like a relatively small number doctors say it’s enough to put a strain on this rural hospital.

Evans Memorial’s ER director says this flu cycle has been busier than past seasons.

He says the ER has seen an increase in those testing positive for RSV as well.

Even though people of many ages are coming in sick staff say more children are testing positive for RSV.

They’re urging you to get vaccinated and boosted for COVID before gathering for the busy holiday season especially if you’re visiting those in high-risk groups.

The call for vaccines comes as Evans Memorial doctors continue to fight this surge.

“Our volume is up easily 10, 15, maybe even 20%. Most of that is going to be the viral RSV, the flu that we’re seeing here in town. If you take our volume, and 20% of those are positive for flu, that’s a decent uptick for us,” J. Williams, Evans Memorial Hospital Emergency Room Medical Director said.

Doctors say, fortunately, many of the cases they’ve seen haven’t been severe, but they do expect to see un uptick in cases after Thanksgiving and this wave of illness to last through January.

