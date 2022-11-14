Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Former Mellow Mushroom owner charged with tax crime

Court generic
Court generic(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The former owner of a Savannah pizza franchise is facing a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes.

Melissa Johnson, 48, is charged via an Information with Failure to Account for and Pay Over Employment Taxes, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge is a felony and carries a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by up to three years of supervised release after completion of any prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Employers who willfully fail to collect, account for, and deposit with the IRS employment tax due are stealing from the U.S. Treasury and gaining an unfair advantage over their honest competitors,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Our office is committed to investigating and prosecuting those who willfully fail to comply with their employment tax responsibilities.”

Johnson was the owner of LHMS Inc., which operated a franchise of Mellow Mushroom in Savannah. According to documents, from 2015 through 2019, the company spent thousands of dollars for Johnson’s benefit, even as the company failed to turn over to the Internal Revenue Service the payroll taxes withheld from the company’s employees.

The Information alleges that while the company withheld tax payments from employees’ paychecks during the period, the company failed to pay all of those taxes to the IRS. “Altogether,” the information says, the “Defendant causes LHMS, Inc. to fail to account for and pay over $428,203.48 in payroll taxes.” As recently as April 2020, the company failed to turn over $35,882.29 in payroll taxes due to the United States.

The case is being investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation, and prosecuted for the United States by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When can you request an absentee ballot for the Georgia runoff election?
The family of Jorden Shyann Nebling (left) said she was dating Tyler Wilkins (middle) when she...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, baby is ex-boyfriend of woman missing since 2020, family says
Albin Jose Chellathurai
Savannah-Chatham middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

Latest News

Monday, a park on the south side of Savannah will close down for some massive repairs.
Joseph Tribble Park closing Monday for repairs
Savannah, Ga.
City of Savannah holding budget workshop to review spending
Hampton Co. Veteran’s Day Parade
Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday
Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, dead at 28-years-old.
Quavo shares message to Takeoff on social media, ‘I love you with all my heart’