Ga. Dept. of Natural Resources joins landfill search for missing 20-month-old

The Chatham County Police Department is now receiving help from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in the search for Quinton Simon.(FBI)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is now receiving help from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in the search for Quinton Simon.

The department, along with the FBI, GBI, and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, are moving into their fourth week searching a Chatham County landfill for Simon’s remains.

CCPD says they do not have a scheduled end date for their landfill search at this time. Their investigative team continues working to uncover and collect every piece of evidence relevant in this case.

Simon was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home on Oct. 5. His mother, Leilani Simon, remains the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

