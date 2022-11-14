Hyundai Plant in Bryan County expected to bring 8,000 jobs

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As work continues at Hyundai’s new Metaplant America in Bryan County, hiring for the new site is also underway.

The Georgia Department of Labor officials say the openings are just a drop in the bucket for the more than 8,000 thousand jobs the site is expected bring.

Under Georgia’s incentive package to Hyundai, the state’s labor department will help the automaker hire people to staff the site.

“Any candidates that apply, we screen all those candidates to ensure they meet the qualifications for the position before Hyundai sees the candidates,” said Jennifer Loy, the Customized Recruitment Team Supervisor for the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL).

The department recently posted 19 administrative openings with more to come.

“We did receive some of the jobs that will eventually be working in the production plant, such as general assembly, quality control, managers and assistant managers, environmental health and safety managers, that kind of thing,” Loy said.

It’s not clear exactly how much Hyundai will pay for each job, GDOL said the automaker will pay at a competitive rate. The hiring for the full 8,000-plus jobs won’t happen immediately.

GDOL officials expect a gradual recruitment process over the next few years as construction continues.

“We haven’t actually received the entire timeline for the 8,000 positions. They’re just starting to break ground on the plant, so the 8,000 positions like the main production jobs, we haven’t even looked at that timeline yet so it’s going to be any time soon that we start hiring for those,” Loy said.

Some of the current listings include admin specialist, maintenance engineers and global trade managers.

If you’re interested in applying or want to see a full list of openings, please click here.

