Joseph Tribble Park closing Monday for repairs

Monday, a park on the south side of Savannah will close down for some massive repairs.
Monday, a park on the south side of Savannah will close down for some massive repairs.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, a park on the south side of Savannah will close down for some massive repairs.

Joseph Tribble Park will be closed as crews start the project, to essentially build back and refill the manmade lake in the middle of the park that right now is completely overgrown.

It’s almost hard to tell that there once was a lake there after a breach caused it to drain almost a year ago.

Now, the city will spend $2.5 million to repair it by building a clay wall, 12 feet wide and 27 feet high, to prevent future breaches in Tribble Lake.

They will also replace the the trail next to the new wall of the lake.

Once the repairs are complete, the lake will be refilled with water and restocked with fish.

But all of that will take time. The city estimates the park will be closed for six months while they work.

American Legion holds ceremony to honor veterans