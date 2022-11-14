Ogeechee Tech sets up “Fill the Tree” project to help children

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Ogeechee Technical College hope others will join them this month in helping some of the youngest victims of domestic abuse.

Organizers of the “Fill the Tree” project wanted to help others during the holiday season. They also wanted to keep it local.

Children’s socks of all colors and sizes hang from the tree set up by Ogeechee Tech’s chapter of the National Technical Honor Society. The group chose to collect warm winter hats and socks to go to the children at Safe Haven Domestic Violence Shelter.

“To have a place like Safe Haven just a couple of miles down the road, and to know their donations are helping people there, makes the gift of giving that much more important,” said Sean Payne with Ogeechee Technical College.

The group came up with the idea in September as one of their two service projects for the school year.

The tree is open for anyone in the community to donate those items.

You have until Nov. 30 to bring them.

