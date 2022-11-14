Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ogeechee Tech sets up “Fill the Tree” project to help children

“Fill the Tree” project
“Fill the Tree” project(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Ogeechee Technical College hope others will join them this month in helping some of the youngest victims of domestic abuse.

Organizers of the “Fill the Tree” project wanted to help others during the holiday season. They also wanted to keep it local.

Children’s socks of all colors and sizes hang from the tree set up by Ogeechee Tech’s chapter of the National Technical Honor Society. The group chose to collect warm winter hats and socks to go to the children at Safe Haven Domestic Violence Shelter.

“To have a place like Safe Haven just a couple of miles down the road, and to know their donations are helping people there, makes the gift of giving that much more important,” said Sean Payne with Ogeechee Technical College.

The group came up with the idea in September as one of their two service projects for the school year.

The tree is open for anyone in the community to donate those items.

You have until Nov. 30 to bring them.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When can you request an absentee ballot for the Georgia runoff election?
Boat
Boat involved in crash causing traffic delays on I-95 near Highway 80
Play of the Week
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Court generic
Former Mellow Mushroom owner charged with tax crime

Latest News

Savannah's Squares: Chippewa Square
Savannah's Squares: Chippewa Square
Savannah's Squares: Wright Square
Savannah's Squares: Wright Square
Savannah's Squares: Johnson Square
Savannah's Squares: Johnson Square
Savannah's Squares: What are they?
Savannah's Squares: What are the squares?