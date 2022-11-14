One-on-one with Hilton Head mayoral candidate JoAnn Orischak

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Joann Orischak will take on Alan R. Perry Tuesday, Nov. 22nd for Mayor of Hilton Head Island.

Neither candidate was able to get a 50 percent majority vote--forcing the runoff.

“My priorities are going to be performing the people’s business in the open, ok? I know how to do that, it’s very important, these are their meetings, this is their council and we are there to represent them,” said Orischak.

Since coming close to an election night victory, the former school board member says she’s staying focused on listening to voters.

“Nothing new, my positions on any of the issues haven’t changed and they’re all based on citizens input.”

Input Orischak says is focused on a few big topics, that would steer her leadership.

“They’re anxious about our bridge and corridor project, they want to see that well done, they want to keep development in check with an emphasis on redevelopment, they want to preserve our beautiful natural island.”

She says to tackle all of that the town needs a mayor fully committed to the role.

“I will absolutely commit myself to doing the job full time, it’s modest pay but I’m in a position to do that and what that means is you’re giving more time, you’re attending more meetings, you’re meeting with constituents.”

Early voting for this runoff will be this Wednesday through Friday, with Election day next Tuesday, Nov. 22nd.

