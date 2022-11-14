Projects to help homeless community top of mind at City of Savannah’s budget retreat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah held their 2023 budget retreat on Monday, discussing budgets for community services, public safety, and basic city wide improvements.

In the first portion of the City of Savannah’s 2023 budget retreat, Housing and Neighborhood Services Director Martin Fretty gave an update about three housing projects that he says, when completed, will provide 114 places to live for those facing homelessness and housing insecurity.

“Two of them are under construction, the other one is entering the final phases of design,” Fretty said.

One of the housing projects, Savannah Gardens, has four single-family homes that will be ready for folks facing homelessness to move into by the end of the year, and Fretty says eight more properties are ready to begin construction.

Groundbreaking on Dundee Cottages, which will be a 40-unit community, just happened last week.

The last property, at 916 MLK, is still in the design phase. However, Fretty says he sees developing it into 16 2-bedroom apartments with a resident services facility.

“This is in a neighborhood, as you all know, when you drive up and down Montgomery Street and MLK, it’s gentrified like crazy. There are huge apartment complexes going up where rents are probably anywhere from two to three thousand dollars a month, and this is a kind of oasis of hope right in the middle of that development if we’re able to pull this off,” Fetty said.

Fretty says they’ll need to bring the project to the Savannah City Council next year to approve a transfer of land and funding from the Affordable Housing Fund - and should that happen, he hopes construction would begin next year.

In total, all three projects would be able to house around 200 people - which Savannah City Manager Jay Melder says is a significant number.

“When you look at our latest point in time counts, and you see that there are between four and five hundred people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in our community, that’s making a big dent in what we know the need is in our community,” Melder said.

