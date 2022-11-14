Sky Cams
Savannah Birth and Baby Expo happening this Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you, or someone you know is about to add a new member to the family, you have an opportunity to meet with industry leaders to help with birthing and early childcare needs.

The Savannah Birth and Baby Expo is coming up Saturday.

The chairman of the Expo, Kaleb Scroggin joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look at what to expect.

How to make homemade apple sauce
Savannah Birth and Baby Expo happening this Saturday
How to make homemade apple sauce
INTERVIEW: Cocoa Brown takes the stage at District Live
