Savannah Birth and Baby Expo happening this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you, or someone you know is about to add a new member to the family, you have an opportunity to meet with industry leaders to help with birthing and early childcare needs.

The Savannah Birth and Baby Expo is coming up Saturday.

The chairman of the Expo, Kaleb Scroggin joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look at what to expect.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.