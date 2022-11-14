S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates

Sky Cams
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who qualify.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who qualify.

The agency said it had begun issuing the rebates for anyone who filed their tax returns by Oct. 17, 2022.

If qualified, the rebates will be issued by paper check or direct deposit up to $800 depending on tax liability.

The agency says if the individual’s tax liability was less than $800 then the rebate will be the same as the tax liability. For those with a tax liability of $800 or more, the rebate will be for $800.

The agency anticipates having all rebates issued to those who filed on or before Oct. 17, 2022, by the end of the year.

Those who filed after the Oct. 17 deadline have until Feb. 15, 2023, to file returns in order to be eligible for the rebate. The agency anticipates those rebates to be issued in March 2023.

Taxpayers can track the status of their rebates here.

For more information on the rebates and qualification requirements click here.

