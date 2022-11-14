Veterans Council of Chatham Co. annual Armistice Day celebration held Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Veterans Day weekend comes to an end the Veterans Council of Chatham County held their annual Armistice Day celebration at the World War one monument in Daffin Park Sunday.

More than one hundred names are written on the monument representing Chatham County soldiers who died while serving in World War I. Armistice Day, also known as Veterans Day, marks the day World War I came to an end after four long years of fighting.

Veterans including Vietnam veterans, World War II veterans and the Veteran of the Year, Greg Kindred, were in attendance. The playing of TAPS and God Bless America closed out the ceremony.

They say this event serves as an opportunity to remember Savannah’s contributions to the war efforts as well.

“Savannah was huge during WWI. The liberty ships came back and forth and they brought troops in and out of here. Thousands lined the river to welcome them home, thousands were on the ships that came back and that’s kind of what they’ll talk about today a little bit,” Veteran of the year Greg Kindred said.

