2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a two-year-old died at a hotel on Saturday, Nov. 12.

According to the Beaufort Police, officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street after a report of a five-year-old walking around alone.

While on scene, police also found the child’s two-year-old brother at the bottom of the hotel pool.

Officers attempted CPR, but were unsuccessful.

The children’s mother was found in a hotel room. The five-year-old, as well as an infant, was taken in by the department of social services, according to Beaufort Police.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

