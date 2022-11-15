Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a two-year-old died at a hotel on Saturday, Nov. 12.

According to the Beaufort Police, officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street after a report of a five-year-old walking around alone.

While on scene, police also found the child’s two-year-old brother at the bottom of the hotel pool.

Officers attempted CPR, but were unsuccessful.

The children’s mother was found in a hotel room. The five-year-old, as well as an infant, was taken in by the department of social services, according to Beaufort Police.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boat
Boat involved in crash causing traffic delays on I-95 near Highway 80
When can you request an absentee ballot for the Georgia runoff election?
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Play of the Week
Court generic
Former Mellow Mushroom owner charged with tax crime

Latest News

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Ott and 38th Street
Day Shelter
‘How is it going to function?’: Savannah residents want more information about proposed day shelter on MLK Boulevard
One-on-one with Hilton Head mayoral candidate JoAnn Orischak
One-on-one with Hilton Head mayoral candidate JoAnn Orischak
Crime prevention ideas presented at City of Savannah’s budget retreat