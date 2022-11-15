Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify man found dead Wednesday morning

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot at Northridge Plaza.

Deputies were called to the area around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. They say they found the man dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators have collected evidence and are asking businesses in the area for video surveillance.

The unidentified victim appears to be a Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties. He is approximately five feet, eight inches tall, with short black hair. He may have been riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information should call Beaufort County dispatch at 843.524.2777, Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843.255.3435, or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843.554.1111.

