‘Canned goods are so critical’: Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia facing food shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a little over a week before Thanksgiving, and shelves at Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia are empty.

Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director of the organization, says that this is the emptiest the shelves have ever been before Thanksgiving and the need for donations is critical.

“During the winter months we’ll go out and buy food because there’s just not as many food drives and things like that, but we’re already having to do that just to get this food supply in,” Crouch said.

Crouch says they have enough of perishables like cereal at the moment.

But non-perishables, that they can stock up on for the long-term, are in short supply.

“Canned goods are so critical. That cost of canned goods has gone up because the cost of aluminum has gone up. So that’s why a lot of the things we think we aren’t getting, is because the cost of aluminum has gone up so the prices have gone up and we’re out trying to find them for donations and things like that,” Crouch says.

Second Harvest will be holding a food drive in partnership with WTOC this Thursday and Crouch says they’re looking for folks to donate some healthy options.

”Pick up a couple of extra cans of corn, or green beans, or peas, or things like that, because they can help a family make a nutritious, well-rounded meal. We want to make sure we’re giving food that is as healthy as we possibly can.”

If you want to help fill these shelves before Thanksgiving, make sure you stop by our WTOC annual Day of Giving Food Drive this Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Blvd from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

