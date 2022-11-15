City crews in Metter using 360 camera to look for waste water line problems

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - An electronic “sewer rat” is helping city crews in Metter look for problems in the waste water lines before workers start to dig.

We’ve all heard of an “eye in the sky”. In Metter, crews are putting an eye underground to scope out the sewer network before they start a major project.

The camera rolled into the sewer line with 360 degree cameras-front and back to see the condition of the lines from the inside. It’s part of the prep work before the city digs up parts of the sewer system to replace pipes. They’re looking at the main trunk lines and the lateral parts that go to homes and businesses.

“We’re going to be rehabbing some old sewer lines. We’ll be replacing some old sewer laterals to all the residences, at no cost to them,” Public Works Director Cliff Hendrix said.

He says it will especially help customers who deal with backed up drains and sewers. The project will cost slightly less than $800,000. But state grant money will cover all but $50,000. The city will use SPLOST funds to cover part of that.

He says they’ll probably start digging at the beginning of December and be finished during the summer.

