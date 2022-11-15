Hometown Hero: Elks Lodge 183

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Elks Lodge 183 on Savannah’s Southside has been involved with schools in its neighborhood for many years.

“You name it, we give it out to the community. Our motto is Elks Care, Elks Share. And we share everything we get in this lodge.”

And Savannah Elks Lodge 183 was sharing even more than usual when they brought back the school supplies donation program they have operated with Largo Tibet Elementary for the last five years.

“This year, we invited Windsor Forest Elementary as well as Largo Tibet and instead of just delivering supplies to the school , I decided to talk to the grant committee and the members of the lodge to vote and we decided to do a back to school here at the lodge where we’re bringing the kids and the parents from these schools for a free hot dog lunch and to give out the school supplies to the teachers so they can take them back to their classrooms and have what the students need,” Stanley Rosenberg said.

The first in-person supplies event at Lodge 183 built upon the relationship the Elks share with the school they adopted as a community school. And it will continue to help in classrooms throughout the rest of the school year.

“These are two Title 1 schools and they have a hard time getting supplies from anywhere. The families take away that we’re here for them, we’re here to help the schools, we’re here to help the community. We give to so many different places with all the money that we get.”

The Elks Lodge is a non-profit organization that gives away any more it raises in-house. But the school supplies for last week’s event were purchased through a grant from the national headquarters - another of the grants these WTOC Hometown Heroes have been sharing with the community for years.

“The grants are my passion. I want to make sure we get every penny we can to give back to the community. That’s what we all want, helping the community any way possible.”

