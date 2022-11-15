Making spicy roasted chickpeas and pesto deviled eggs with Chef Darin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - These make an easy and fun item for your next get together.

Imagine the surprise of your guests when you offer them a bowl of crispy fried beans for a party snack!

The high starch content of chickpeas allows them to roast to a light crispy texture and have a crunch similar to nuts. Season with the blend I’ve created or simply use your own favorite seasoning blend.

Ingredients

Yield: 4 Servings

1 15-oz. can Chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans), drained well and patted dry.

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Preheat oven to 425 degrees (400 convection).

Instructions

Place dry chickpeas in a medium mixing bowl and drizzle with the olive oil. Shake and swirl the bowl around to coat the chickpeas completely with a thin coating of olive oil. Place chickpeas in an even layer on a pie plate or 8-inch square baking pan. Place baking pan with chickpeas in the oven and set for 10 minutes. When timer goes off, toss around to shift around and roast evenly. Set timer for another 10 minutes. Continue for a total of 30-40 minutes or until chickpeas are a medium brown. Turn off the oven and leave inside for an additional 10 minutes to finish roasting and drying.

While the chickpeas are roasting, combine the cumin, cayenne, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a small dish and mix to blend. Once chickpeas are crispy, pour back into the original bowl and sprinkle with the seasonings. Toass and shake to coat with spices. Serve at room temperature.

If chickpeas have been roasted in advance, it is best to place on a baking try and crisp up slightly in a 350-degree oven before serving.

Whether eggs are “deviled” or just simply stuffed, they are always a party favorite.

Steaming or pressure-cooking eggs will make them easier to peel since the inner membrane is less likely to stick to the shell the quicker the egg heats.

Pressure-cooking also provides the benefit of a more centered yolk cavity for filling.

Ingredients

Yield: 4 servings (8 egg halves)

4 large eggs

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 ½ tablespoons basil pesto

Hot sauce, salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

Prepare an ice water bath. Arrange the eggs in a single layer in a steamer basket set over boiling water. Cover the steamer with a tight-fitting lid and steam for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the eggs sit, covered, for 5 minutes more.

Plunge the eggs into the ice bath. Working with one egg at a time, crack the shell by rolling it on a flat surface. Under a stream of cold running water, peel the shell.

Let the eggs come to room temperature.

Slice the eggs in half lengthwise. Remove the yolks, transfer them to a small bowl, and mash them with the back of a spoon.

Add the mayonnaise, pesto, and hot sauce to taste and continue to mash until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Pipe or spoon equal amounts of the mixture into the hollows of the egg whites. When ready to serve, sprinkle with a little paprika or garnish with basil leaves if you wish

