Manna House Season of Giving

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As we head into the holiday season, it is also the “giving season.”

Over at the Manna House in Effingham County they are ready to give to the community this season.

Each week they have hundreds of families coming from 16 counties to get food.

They always see the need increase this time of year, but they are ready to help.

However, the executive director says that donations are down right now because inflation has had an impact on those who usually can donate.

Despite the current economic climate, they are determined to always be there to help, anyone who is in need.

“Manna house is here, we want to be an encouragement to the community , we know that there are people struggling and we want to be a blessing in a big way by telling people that there is still hope, that is why we call these boxes of hope and we want to just share that love and share God’s love with them,” said Manna House Executive Director Lisa Bush.

They will be serving nearly 700 families Wednesday with a box full of the Thanksgiving essentials – unfortunately they have closed registration but they still are in need of volunteers to make it happen.

They call them Boxes of Hope and they are filled with all the Thanksgiving essentials – sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, vegetables and stuffing.

However, it has been a challenge for the Manna House to collect enough turkeys this year to fill all the boxes.

“It’s always a challenge, I start planning this in June each year so I start prepping and getting things together. My struggle is always to find the turkeys and to find the meat or product that we can give away to families. There has been a downfall this year getting that to the families like we need but you know it is going to work out.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer – they are in need of help. The event is Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you need food assistance – this giveaway is full, but they do food giveaways every Wednesday, just head to their website.

