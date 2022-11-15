One-on-one with Hilton Head mayoral candidate Alan Perry

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - With early voting for the Hilton head mayor runoff opening tomorrow, the series of one-on-one interviews with the candidates concludes with Alan Perry.

”We haven’t had an islander on the council in some time except for Alex Brown, and I want to get on there and provide a leadership role to keep the character of our community together,” said Perry.

As voters head to the polls to vote in this runoff, the lifetime Hilton Head resident believes he’s the best candidate.

”Whether it be the Heritage, whether it be the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, whether it be the island rec association I’ve been working to provide betterment for our community… making certain that it’s a better life for everybody.”

If elected there are several topics Perry tells me will be prioritized, starting with housing.

“Council has worked on a housing initiative and they’ve put a platform together and moved that forward, so as a new mayor coming in we’re going to have to take that and mold into a program that works for Hilton head island.”

While he plans to keep his current job, he says being mayor is about the quality of time focused on leadership, not the quantity of it.

”The mayor, yes you have to be at certain events at certain times and I can make those meetings and will make those meetings, but it’s about being present, accountable and a leader to make certain that council is working together to make things happen for our community.”

Early voting will run Wednesday through Friday with Election Day Tuesday November 22nd.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.