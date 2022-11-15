Proposal on 916 MLK Boulevard will be affordable housing, city officials say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah leaders say the proposal on Martin Luther King Boulevard will be affordable housing for those experiencing or close to homelessness.

WTOC asked Mayor Van Johnson about the proposed development that would benefit homeless people on 916 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He says it is not going to be a day shelter but it will be housing.

The proposal by GM Shay architects submitted to the Metropolitan Planning Commission, a diagram labels the bottom floor as a day center. It also says the development is meant to be transitional housing for single parent families to help get out of homelessness.

In a statement released Tuesday, from the Savannah Housing and Neighborhood Services Director Martin Fretty, he says the proposal would provide 16 two-bedroom apartments to house those experiencing homelessness or seeking to avoid being homeless.

But it won’t be free, the statement says the apartments would be an affordable price.

Fretty says the services on the bottom floor with a laundry facility and bathrooms will be open to neighborhood residents as well as people living there.

WTOC asked the mayor who would be in charge of the facility and that’s not clear right now.

“It will be somebody. Obviously we the opportunity to provide services to everybody. I don’t want to feed into that this is something institutional. This is residential. It’s for people to live,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Fretty says they asked the MPC to push consideration of this proposal by the Historic Preservation Committee back to January instead of later this month so their housing team can review further and discuss the proposed concept plans.

The housing team would start building in 2024 if it is approved by the MPC and the city council.

“The City’s housing team has been looking at a vacant City-owned lot that may be utilized to develop housing for persons and families with low and moderate incomes. The cluster of lots with street frontage at 916 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, is being considered for 16 two-bedroom apartments with supportive services that could be built to house couples and small families who are experiencing homelessness or seeking to avoid becoming homeless. The first floor of the proposed building fronting MLK Jr. Blvd. would offer services to renters and neighborhood residents, including meeting space, space for service providers, laundry, and bathrooms. It would be professionally staffed and open, like most leasing and resident service rooms in apartment communities. The development will provide high-quality apartments with supportive services at affordable prices. This initiative is increasingly important in this neighborhood as recent and ongoing nearby housing development is not affordable to persons with low or moderate incomes. While well-intentioned, design standards for new construction in this neighborhood are also contributing to the cost of new construction and making it difficult to provide housing at affordable prices. Seeking relief from some design standards can help lower costs without sacrificing the neighborhood’s quality or architectural character. Development plans for this site are still in the preliminary and conceptual design stages. Therefore, the City’s housing team enlisted the help of the Executive Directors of the Community Housing Services Agency, Inc. (CHSA) and the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless in the design process. In addition, CHSA engaged the services of an architect to help develop conceptual designs. Before finalizing development plans for the site, the City’s housing team will consider the proposed design, programming, costs, funding, and financing required. It will also consider development, ownership, management, and service provider/partnership options. Because the City owns the land, the transfer for development will require City Council approval. So, too, will the use of City funds should they be necessary. The housing team expects to finalize its recommendations in the first quarter of 2023. Then, with hopes, construction will begin in the second quarter of 2023, and occupancy starting in 2024. Recently, the architect submitted a proposal for design standard relief to the MPC with the expectation that the request would be considered on November 21. Instead, CHSA and the City have requested that MPC move consideration of the request to January—giving members of the City’s housing team time to review further and discuss the proposed concept plans and relief request.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.