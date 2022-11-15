The story behind Savannah’s squares

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no doubt Savannah is as unique a place as you will find.

But there is one aspect of the Hostess City that makes it unlike anything else.

“Our city plan is very unique. We’re the only city that’s successfully kind of done it this way,” Historic Savannah Foundation Ryan Jarles said.

That plan came from the founder of Georgia General James Oglethorpe who envisioned a city system that would become what are known today as Savannah’s squares.

It started out in 1733 with a vision of what the new colony would be.

“He wanted a very social, society based system for the design of the city. So he set it up as grids with squares. Each square was intended to have both private homes and public use spaces, so things like churches, what would be the courthouse, stores, things of that nature, and it was supposed to be mixed in all over the city.”

WTOC met up with Ryan Jarles of the Historic Savannah Foundation in the original square of Savannah Johnson Square to get a better understanding of Oglethorpe’s original plan for Savannah’s squares.

Over the next several decades, the city would expand, and the squares expanded with it- eventually growing from an original six squares to 24.

Tuesday, 22 of those 24 squares still exist. Not only has Oglethorpe’s system become a feat of urban planning, it is a unique feature that has helped give Savannah it’s identity.

Millions visit every year to take in what the Hostess City has to offer and the squares are a major attraction of that offering.

For locals, they remain just as important.

“The squares give Savannah markers, so you’re able to identify where you are, where you’re going. You can easily tell people where to meet you. They’ve kind of become a de facto compass for how people navigate the city,” Savannah Tour Guide Andy Blair said.

Nearly 300 years after laying out the very first square in Savannah Oglethorpe’s plan has not only endured. It’s put Savannah on the map.

“It kind of just made the city what it is today. I mean without it, we’re not that city anymore. We’re just any other city in the country.”

