Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The person accused of plowing through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade in June has been denied bond again.

Anthony Rodriguez was denied bond in court Tuesday after officials say they purposely drove their vehicle around a manned barricade straight into the parade route narrowly avoided the hundreds of children and families looking on.

Rodriguez drove for almost a mile before Rincon K9 officer Ian Gallagher consciously drove head on into the suspect’s vehicle.

Bond had already been denied once before. A petition for reconsideration was denied on Tuesday.

Rodriguez faces aggravated assault charges. The case is scheduled to go to trial in January.

