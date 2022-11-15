Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Thanksgiving gas prices will be at record high, according to GasBuddy

A generic picture of someone fueling up their vehicle.
A generic picture of someone fueling up their vehicle.(WBRC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH. Ga. (WTOC) - Be prepared for the highest ever gas prices around the Thanksgiving holiday, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy projects the national average gas price will be $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day, which is nearly $0.30 higher than last year and over $0.20 higher than the previous record in 2012.

Although the gas prices are projected to be high, that won’t stop people from traveling. GasBuddy projects that 20 percent more Americans will hit the road this year.

Travelers can expect Wednesday afternoon between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to be the busiest on the nation’s highways, and on Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort
Boat
Boat involved in crash causing traffic delays on I-95 near Highway 80
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Court generic
Former Mellow Mushroom owner charged with tax crime
The Chatham County Police Department is now receiving help from the Georgia Department of...
Ga. Dept. of Natural Resources joins landfill search for missing 20-month-old

Latest News

Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify man found dead Wednesday morning
Manna House Box of Hope 2021 distribution
Manna House Season of Giving
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Ott and 38th Street
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Ott and 38th Street