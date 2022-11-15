Sky Cams
Today is Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before you fill your fridge with Thanksgiving food and leftovers - you probably have to make space.

And today is the day to do it - National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day.

Taylor Matthews is the CEO of Sparkling Queens Cleaning, a maid service in Savannah, she joined WTOC on Morning Break with some tips on what can stay and what should go.

