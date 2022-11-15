Tybee Island city council approves funds upgrade Bull River, Lazaretto Creek bridges

TYBEE ISALND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city council approved funds to upgrade the only route on and off the island.

$1.4 million will go toward a right of way acquisition.

The city says 80% of the cost will be federally funded.

For the remaining amount, council members questioned why Chatham County couldn’t help out.

The city agreed to seek reimbursement from them for 20% of the cost.

The new bridges will still have two traffic lanes but they’ll be wider and safer with a bike/pedestrian lane.

“That’s gonna be important - so what happens if something locks the bridge in a pinch and we need to get someone off the island in an emergency. So that really takes it up a notch to our ability to get someone off the bridge who has a medical emergency. That’s really important. The Bull River and Lazaretto Creek Bridge both landlocked so we’re stuck here if anything happens on those bridges. It’s really dangerous situation for us so this takes us leaps and bounds ahead of where we were,” said City Manager Shawn Gillen.

The city manager says the right of way acquisition is expected to happen in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.