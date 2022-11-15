Warmer today, scattered showers around

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning will be much warmer than Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s at daybreak.

Temperatures are warmer today! There are also a few coastal showers this morning, with a better chance of rain this evening. pic.twitter.com/ybVW2Po7tn — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 15, 2022

A few scattered showers are possible during the morning, primarily near the coast. Temperatures rebound during the afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. There is another chance for isolated showers to move in from the west toward the coast during the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 2.7′ 6:18AM I 7.8′ 12:40PM I 2.8′ 6:59PM

Drier weather moves in on Wednesday, knocking our highs back into the low to mid 60s. Chilly air moves in for the end of the week with morning lows near 40 on Thursday morning with highs only in the mid 50s during the afternoon.

Friday morning will be the chilliest this week! Freezing temperatures are likely west of I-95. Savannah will likely see lows in the mid 30s. Chilly air continues to hang out through the end of the week with highs in the mid 50 to upper 50s.

This weekend will be slightly warmer with morning temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A slight rain chance will be around for the weekend with chilly mornings and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

Another chance for an inland freeze arrives on Monday to kick off our next work week.

Tropical update: The tropics are quiet, we are not expecting any development this week.

