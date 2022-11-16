$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to serve families for the holiday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation is going to help families in need and its all thanks to all of you.

When you shop at Park’s your asked to round-up to the next dollar. Now that money is going to good use.

More than $94,000 will help Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia serve families this holiday season.

Park’s matched 25 percent of their round-up Campaign through their non profit organization Parker’s Community Fund.

Parker’s Founder and CEO, Greg Parker, praises the community for their help.

“I am really proud of this community the way they have stepped up to do this, because they understood the importance of hunger. When we asked them to round up, they did it. They contributed a tremendous amount of money and so we are really proud of that it means they understand that we all have to work together to try to feed the needy in our area,” Greg Parker said.

Second Harvest’s Executive Director say the community will be able to feel this impact of this donation.

“For every dollar donated we are able to provide six meals, so you can just imagine we are going to be able to feed a lot of people with this. And we’re going to be able to make sure that... people in our community that wonder where their next meals going to come from will be able to know they can rely on pantries, and shelters, and different people in the community to put food on the table,” Mary Jane Crouch said.

“We do what we do because of the people of our community. And Savannah is a very philanthropic community and we appreciate all the support we get, especially from people like Mr. Parker and his staff.”

