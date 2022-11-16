Board of education releases Beaufort Co. superintendent evaluation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Every year the Beaufort County board of education evaluates the district’s Superintendent.

The results of this past year’s performance came in Wednesday morning.

Dr. Christina Gwozdz, who leads the school board, said this evaluation is more rigorous than it was a few years ago as they take a in depth look at the performance of superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez.

”He did extremely well. He was rated highly effective overall.”

The scores are out of four for each of these five general categories. Dr. Rodriguez earned at least a 3.7 in each, with specifically high marks in instructional leadership… but what does that mean?

”He’s put a lot of effort into addressing learning loss, such as partnering with the community to help like with churches having after school programs, things like that.”

She says he also was rated highly because the school district’s budget was well spent and he increased staff salaries and resources.

”Dr. Rodriguez has been here now for a full three years and has done very well on each of the evaluations.”

Dr. Gwozdz says this performance is especially impressive through the pandemic, as not only did schools have to adapt but so did this evaluation.

