Chatham Co. adding Sunday early voting for U.S. Senate runoff race

The early voting period for that runoff is shorter and earlier than it has been in past federal runoff elections in Georgia.

Counties in Georgia are required to hold early voting for the runoff from Monday, Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 2.

But in Chatham County, election officials are opting to also hold early voting on Sunday, Nov. 27 - which is the Sunday after Thanksgiving. There will be two locations open in Chatham County for Sunday early voting.

On the weekdays, the same five locations that were open for the general election, will be open.

You can also vote by absentee ballot in this election. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Monday, Nov. 28.

Colin McRae, the chairman of the Chatham County Board of Registrars, says absentee ballots have to be received - that means in the hands of election officials, not just postmarked - by mail or drop-off, by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Dec. 6.

“You should take that into account when you’re deciding whether or not to drop it off in person versus put it in the mail. We all have horror stories about how long the mail can take at times, so don’t wait until a day or two before Election Day to put it in the mail. If you’re down to a couple of days beforehand, I would not rely on that to get it to us in time,” McRae said.

There are three drop box locations in Chatham County during early voting: the main voter registration office, at the Mosquito Control building, and the Islands Library. You can only access the drop-boxes during early voting hours.

On Election Day, you need to deliver your absentee ballot in person to the Voter Registration Office.

