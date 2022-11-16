Sky Cams
Columbia City Ballet presenting ‘The Nutcracker’

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A holiday classic returns to Savannah next weekend when the Columbia City Ballet brings its rendition of The Nutcracker back to the Johnny Mercer Theater.

William Starrett is the Artistic Director of the professional dance organization, now in its 62nd year.

He joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look ahead to to the family favorite that will be in Savannah for one performance on November 26th.

