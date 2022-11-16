Cooler air moves in behind the cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers are moving offshore with drier weather building in on Wednesday.

The cold front is clearing the coast, with cooler air already filtering in to our inland communities this morning! pic.twitter.com/yCHSKT7z4A — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 16, 2022

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s once again during the morning commute, but this will be the warmest morning for at least the next week! Cooler air moves in throughout the day, limiting highs to the low to mid 60s. There will be a northwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour throughout the day.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 2.2′ 7:16AM I 7.1′ 1:32PM I 2.1′ 7:51PM

The cooler air continues to filter in Thursday morning, with lows in the lower 40s at daybreak. This begins a cool, below-average stretch of weather with highs only in the 50s on Thursday. Frosty conditions are possible Friday morning with inland temperatures getting close to freezing. Highs will once again only be in the mid to upper 50s.

This weekend will be slightly warmer with morning temperatures in the mid 30s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s both afternoons, about ten degrees below average for this time of the year!

Another chance for an inland freeze arrives on Monday to kick off our next work week. Make sure to protect your sensitive plants along with your pets!

Tropical update: The tropics are quiet, we are not expecting any development this week.

