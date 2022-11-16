Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Cooler air moves in behind the cold front!

First Alert Weather fall
First Alert Weather fall(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers are moving offshore with drier weather building in on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s once again during the morning commute, but this will be the warmest morning for at least the next week! Cooler air moves in throughout the day, limiting highs to the low to mid 60s. There will be a northwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour throughout the day.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 2.2′ 7:16AM I 7.1′ 1:32PM I 2.1′ 7:51PM

The cooler air continues to filter in Thursday morning, with lows in the lower 40s at daybreak. This begins a cool, below-average stretch of weather with highs only in the 50s on Thursday. Frosty conditions are possible Friday morning with inland temperatures getting close to freezing. Highs will once again only be in the mid to upper 50s.

This weekend will be slightly warmer with morning temperatures in the mid 30s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s both afternoons, about ten degrees below average for this time of the year!

Another chance for an inland freeze arrives on Monday to kick off our next work week. Make sure to protect your sensitive plants along with your pets!

Tropical update: The tropics are quiet, we are not expecting any development this week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Source: WTOC
2-year-old found dead at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort
Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Tracking scattered rain Tuesday evening
Jamie's 4:30pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 11-15-2022
First Alert Weather fall
Warmer today, scattered showers around
Warmer today with spotty showers
Andrew's Tuesday morning forecast 11.15