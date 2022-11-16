David Ralston, speaker of Georgia House, dies at 68

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - David Ralston, the 73rd speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, has passed away.

According to the Georgia House, Ralston passed following an extended illness. He was 68 years old.

At the time of his passing, Ralston was the longest currently-serving state house speaker in the country. He represented Georgia’s seventh House district which includes Fannin and Gilmer counties and a portion of Dawson County.

As provided by the Georgia State Constitution, Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones (R-Milton) became the 74th Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for the remainder of the term which ends in January.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.