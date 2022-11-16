Early voting begins Wednesday for HHI mayor runoff election

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Wednesday, early voting begins for the runoff election on Hilton Head Island where voters will be deciding on a new mayor for the island.

JoAnn Orischak received more votes than Alan Perry on Election Day but neither of them was able to cross the 50 percent mark.

Now, voters have one more chance to officially decide who will become the next mayor of Hilton Head.

This is only for Hilton Head residents and you had to be registered to vote prior to the general election in order to vote in this runoff.

There are a few options to vote this time, with early voting starting Wednesday.

You can cast the ballot either at the Beaufort County Government Center on Hilton Head Island and the Board of Voter Registration and Elections in Beaufort. Today through Friday they will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Board of Elections says it should go smooth and lines should not be long as there is only one race on the ballot for this runoff.

“Typically when you see more than 2 candidates in an office, we prepare for a runoff, especially for those offices where the majority vote is required, and the town of Hilton Head elected way back when that they will elect their representatives by majority vote,” said Marie Smalls with the Beaufort County Board of Elections.

This is just for the town of Hilton Head voters to decide their new mayor. Early voting is expected to see a decent turnout since the runoff election day is just two days before Thanksgiving.

“I’m hoping people will use the process, I know a lot of folks will be on their way out of town because it is the Thanksgiving week next week and some people have already left so it is not the ideal situation but we will be there if anyone wants to take advantage,” Smalls said.

